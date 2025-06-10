The TUV has written to the PSNI and Parades Commission demanding answers about a pro-Palestinian march which ended with disorder and arrests in Scarva.

Hundreds of activists took part in a 'Great March for Gaza' from Lurgan to Omeath on Saturday.

The Parades Commission approved a route along the towpath from Portadown to Newry, close to the Main Street of Scarva.

Police said protests took place, with three males cautioned and, separately, four arrested after “minor disorder” on Scarva Main Street.

Chaotic scenes on Scarva Main Street on Saturday as the Great March of Gaza passed nearby. Image: From video submitted to News Letter

Officers said no protests had notified the Parades Commission, as required by law.

Officers also took a flag linked to a terrorist organisation from the parade in Newry.

Writing to the PSNI District Commander, TUV chairman Keith Ratcliffe said he had objected to the parade in advance in writing and by telephone.

"Despite assurances that the group would be walking along the towpath, the parade was clearly present on the Main Street in Scarva and again in Newry, raising serious questions about the accuracy of the route as described in the original notification and its enforcement," he wrote.

"Estimates suggest that approximately 500–700 people were present. I would be grateful if you could confirm the PSNI’s official crowd estimate and whether this exceeded the number originally applied for."

He wrote that there were reports and eyewitness accounts of:

• IRA-related chanting in Scarva and Bleary.

• Chanting of the antisemitic slogan “From the river to the sea” – which he said is a call for the eradication of Israel.

• Participants wearing GAA tops while marching through Unionist communities, which were “deliberately provocative”.

"Was it a PSNI decision to classify this parade as non-contentious?" he asked. "If so, on what grounds was that conclusion reached, given the content, symbolism, and route of the event?"

He asked PSNI to review footage to see if chanting constituted criminal offences.

Writing to the Parades Commission, he again said he had warned in advance of "the wholly inappropriate” nature of routing this parade through Scarva — “a quiet, Unionist village with deep-rooted sympathies for Israel".

He added: "Regrettably, my warnings were not acted upon, and the result was exactly as predicted: disorder, division, and arrests.

"The Commission’s decision not to impose any conditions is now impossible to defend. Despite claims that the marchers would follow the towpath, they were clearly seen on the Main Street in Scarva and in Newry town centre. Was the actual route assessed against what was applied for?"

Mr Ratcliffe asked the commission to clarify;-

• Was the number of attendees in line with what was applied for as witnesses suggest there were 500–700 people.

(Organisers, the Lurgan branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign [IPSC] had applied for a parade of 200 participants and 20 supporters.)

• Was the chanting of “From the river to the sea” and IRA slogans foreseen or addressed in any pre-parade dialogue with organisers?

• Did the Commission consult with the PSNI on the appropriateness of the route, especially through Unionist areas where GAA jerseys and political banners would be viewed as provocative?

• Why was no restriction placed on symbolic displays known to inflame tension?