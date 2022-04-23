TUV has a ‘clean sheet’ in opposing Protocol: Allister

Speaking at the launch of the TUV’s manifesto on Friday, Mr Allister said the Protocol was “resonating” on unionist doorsteps all over Northern Ireland.

He dismissed a report in the Financial Times on Friday which stated that the UK Government was about to make major changes to the Protocol in order to lessen its impact economically on Northern Ireland.

“We have always said that the Prime Minister has to be brought to the point of making a choice. Does he want to save the Protocol or does he want to save Stormont? That’s the leverage that unionism has and it will take more than a Financial Times story to change that,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Allister TUV leader launches the party's manifesto at the Dunadry Hotel, Antrim. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

The TUV leader also said “some people will be disappointed” when his party defies their predictions and wishes that the election will mark its demise.

“The TUV has shown that the principle and strength and integrity of our position on the Protocol is unassailable. And that, I believe, sets us apart as a party.”

Mr Allister said unionism must be prepared to “put it up to the Prime Minister and make him realise that he can’t have both Stormont and the Protocol.”

He continued: “There is more awakening within unionism than maybe there has been for some time, and I think the Protocol has been a catalyst in that regard.

“I’m presenting every voter in Northern Ireland the opportunity to vote for the TUV, the party that tells it as it is.

“I do urge people to vote for strength not weakness in this election and I believe in increasing numbers and more than you’ve ever seen before.”

Mr Allister who has been the sole TUV MLA at Stormont since 2011 said: “The TUV is the authentic voice of opposition to the Protocol.

“I’m looking to win in as many constituencies as we can.

“I think there are many golden opportunities here, but ultimately it does come down to the electorate - the electorate have to make the choice.” He said voters should ask themselves “who was right about Stormont? who was right about the Protocol?” before going to the polls.

“The voters are looking for leadership they can trust and can recognise the constitutional import of customs checks,” Mr Allister added.