Twenty-one people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the IRA set off bombs at two pubs in the city in 1974.

TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell hosted relatives of those killed as they visited Belfast on Saturday.

“I was honoured today to be able to facilitate an event at City Hall to welcome Glenn Randall and Ian Williams to Belfast after they completed their remarkable fundraising walk from Birmingham to Liverpool before rounding the trip off in Belfast," Mr McDowell said.”

TUV reception for Birmingham Bomb families at Belfast City Hall. Holding the yellow flowers is Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was one of those killed. On her right in black is Ian William and Glenn Randall (holding blue flowers) who walked from Birmingham to Belfast. On the far right is TUV Deputy Leader Ron McDowell. On the far left is Mary McCurrie who received the wreaths from the walkers. Her father was murdered by the IRA in east Belfast.

The men are raising funds to fight the UK government legacy bill, which critics say contains an amnesty for perpetrators.

“While permission was denied for the group to lay a floral tribute in City Hall, today’s event allowed them to be received by a victim of IRA violence, Mary McCurrie who lost her father to terrorism."

Her father, Jim, was murdered by the IRA in east Belfast in 1970.

A short service saw the names of all 21 people killed read out.

Mr McDowell added: “One of those who took part in the walk, Ian Williams, spoke powerfully about what motivated him while Julie Hambleton [whose sister was killed] spoke movingly about how the government’s disgraceful legacy legislation is seeking to stamp out any prospect of justice for the innocent.

“I know that this simple event was deeply appreciated by the Birmingham folk and I hope that they will visit our city again before long.”

Last month the Gardai declined to say whether they interviewed a self confessed IRA bomber from Dublin who said that he took “collective responsibility” for the bombings.

Gardai were speaking after the Crown Prosecution Service in England said that after an extensive review, it would not be charging anyone with the atrocity.

In 2019 a man claiming to be an IRA leader - Witness O - told to the inquest into the atrocity that Mr Hayes, a self c onfessed IRA bomber who lives in south Dublin, was responsible.