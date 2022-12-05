TUV: Irish Government money pales into insignificance in context of Westminster input and benefits

The Causeway Coastal Route is to be linked to the Wild Atlantic Way thanks to Shared Island cash

Taoiseach Micheal Martin yesterday announced over €50m for projects which will be delivered through North/South and East-West partnerships and all-island funding programmes.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “We are happy to work with the Republic of Ireland on areas of mutual concern and benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For such co-operation to work, there needs to be a respect for the three-stranded approach that political progress has been built on, and for Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom."

He added: “If the Irish Government wants to make real progress then they should focus on replacing the Northern Ireland Protocol with arrangements that respect Northern Ireland’s position within the UK internal market and can be supported by unionists as well as nationalists.”

A TUV spokesperson said: “Whatever the reasons for this money from Dublin, it pales into insignificance when viewed in the context of the £10 billion subversion from Westminster which Northern Ireland receives each year.

"As the opinion poll showed at the weekend, ordinary people across Northern Ireland, across the sectarian divide, recognise that reality. While Dublin may seek to dress up this money as some sort of significant contribution the fact remains that only as part of the UK will people retain free visits to GPs, a personal tax allowance and a host of other financial advantages which come with being part of one of the world's leading economies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter welcomed the €7.6m funding from the Shared Island Unit to connect the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route.