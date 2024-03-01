Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The party has held a series of meetings on the matter in recent days at events in Moygashel, Cookstown and Ballymoney. A further two meetings will be held next week.

Earlier this month the DUP ended its two-year-boycott of the Assembly, which had begun in protest at the constitutional and economic impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol on the union with GB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says the new arrangements unveiled by the Government have removed the Irish Sea Border and restored Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson (left) and TUV leader Jim Allister on the steps of Stormont. The pair will address a public meeting together next week about the DUP deal with government on the NI Protocol. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

However, Mr Allister and Mr Bryson have strongly criticised the deal.

Mr Allister will be speaking on the issues in Cullybackey Orange Hall on Thursday 7 March) in Cullybackey Orange Hall. The following night he will be joined by Jamie Bryson in Ballyclare Orange Hall at the invitation of Young’s Temperance True Blues LOL 957.

A TUV spokesman said: "“This series of meetings has allowed us to engage with ordinary loyalists. It is clear that there is significant discontent following the DUP’s decision to accept the partitioning of the UK, a fact which has also resulted in an upsurge in membership inquiries received by TUV”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Bryson confirmed said: “I look forward to joining Jim as we will bring some truth and reality to the spin and propaganda which has been relentlessly pumped out by the DUP leadership," Mr Bryson said,

“The fundamental question is this: given Sir Jeffrey has emphatically claimed the Irish Sea border is gone, how could he lead a continued fight against an Irish Sea border which he claims doesn’t exist?

“I truly believe that whilst Sir Jeffrey and those in the DUP are focusing on a people pleasing tour to essentially ‘hug a nationalist’, many in the unionist base, and indeed many in the DUP, are looking on in horror.

“It would be great if Sir Jeffrey or Gavin Robinson would engage in public debate with me or Jim."