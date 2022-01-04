The rules on wearing facemasks were reviewed just before Christmas. They must be worn on public transport, in shops and hospitality venues unless people are sitting down to eat or drink. Businesses are legally required to take “reasonable measures” to ensure people comply with mask rules.

Mr Allister said he has been clear that there is a duty on everyone to take all sensible and reasonable steps to help stop the spread of Covid.

“I have been contacted by many members of the public who have legitimate reasons for not wearing a face covering who are now finding this difficult to prove,” he said.

TUV leader, Jim Allister.

He noted that the NI Direct website advises the public that, “Since 27 December 2021, an individual who is exempt from the requirement to wear a face covering must be able to prove this to a relevant person, such as a police or enforcement officer.”

But Mr Allister said there is a serious question as to how people can prove this.

“Constituents have told me that when they requested a letter from their GP to prove their exemption they were advised that the General Medical Council had told GPs not to issue such letters. So, how can an affected person proceed?

“I must ask was an equality impact assessment carried out on this change of policy, and, if not, why not, given many affected may be ‘disabled’?

“It is totally unsatisfactory that people with, for example, severe asthma, autism or prone to panic attacks should be issued with fixed penalty notices in the first instance. Given the nature of their conditions the action of being issued with a notice may very well in and of itself result in problems.”

The Department of Health responded: “Wearing a face covering protects individuals against the spread of the virus and it is a legal requirement to wear a face covering in certain indoor settings. Following its initial proposal, Ministers have asked the Executive’s Covid Taskforce to undertake further meetings with stakeholders to consider the logistical details for obtaining proof of exemption, on medical grounds, from the requirement to wear a face covering. This is expected to be discussed again at Thursday’s Executive meeting and the initial grace period of January 7 has therefore been extended.

“NI Direct has been updated to reflect this position. Discussions have also taken place with colleagues in the Equality Unit as well as the Equality Commission.”

