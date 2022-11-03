TUV leader Jim Allister claims Chris Heaton-Harris meeting with Simon Coveney breached Good Friday Agreement
The TUV has challenged the Northern Ireland Office on why it welcomed the Irish Foreign Minister to Belfast this week when the Good Friday Agreement gives him no say on internal NI matters.
On Wednesday Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris met Irish Foriegn Minister Simon Coveney in Belfast to provide him with an update on matters relating to reforming the Stomront Executive.
Earlier this year, a bomb scare forced the evacuation of an event being addressed by Mr Coveney in Belfast. After the meeting Mr Covey the topic had come up in the talks.
He added: “The Irish government and Irish government ministers have obligations under the Good Friday Agreement to be part of discussions here in Belfast on how the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are protected, sustained and supported."
Most Popular
However on Thursday TUV leader Jim Allister queried whether this was compatible with the Good Friday Agreement.
Mr Allister reiterated his view that "threats of violence have no place in society" adding that, "they should not be made and achieve no productive end".
"It is, however, worth saying that the manner in which Ministers of the Dublin Government think they can waltz into Northern Ireland and interfere in our internal affairs is rightly resented by many Unionists," he said.
"Mr Coveney felt able to come to Belfast yesterday [Wednesday] and pontificate about a possible election in this part of the United Kingdom.
“David Trimble for all my disagreements with him in the 1990s refused to engage with the Irish government when strand one issues were discussed during the Belfast Agreement.
“This is a seminal point of constitutional importance yet the NIO seemingly accepts the involvement of a foreign government in our internal affairs without a whimper!"
Strand one of the Good Friday Agreement relates to the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive, Strand Two relates to "north-south" matters and Strand Three covers "east-west" relations.
In response, the NIO said: “In line with the UK Government’s firm commitment to the [Good Friday] agreement as it is, I will continue to engage with the Irish Government as set out in three stranded approach.”