On Wednesday Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris met Irish Foriegn Minister Simon Coveney in Belfast to provide him with an update on matters relating to reforming the Stomront Executive.

Earlier this year, a bomb scare forced the evacuation of an event being addressed by Mr Coveney in Belfast. After the meeting Mr Covey the topic had come up in the talks.

He added: “The Irish government and Irish government ministers have obligations under the Good Friday Agreement to be part of discussions here in Belfast on how the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are protected, sustained and supported."

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney speaks to the media at the Irish Government Secretariat in Belfast after meeting Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to discuss the ongoing political crisis at Stormont on Wednesday. TUV leader Jim Allister says the meeting was in breach of the Good Friday Agreement.

However on Thursday TUV leader Jim Allister queried whether this was compatible with the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Allister reiterated his view that "threats of violence have no place in society" adding that, "they should not be made and achieve no productive end".

"It is, however, worth saying that the manner in which Ministers of the Dublin Government think they can waltz into Northern Ireland and interfere in our internal affairs is rightly resented by many Unionists," he said.

"Mr Coveney felt able to come to Belfast yesterday [Wednesday] and pontificate about a possible election in this part of the United Kingdom.

“David Trimble for all my disagreements with him in the 1990s refused to engage with the Irish government when strand one issues were discussed during the Belfast Agreement.

“This is a seminal point of constitutional importance yet the NIO seemingly accepts the involvement of a foreign government in our internal affairs without a whimper!"

Strand one of the Good Friday Agreement relates to the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive, Strand Two relates to "north-south" matters and Strand Three covers "east-west" relations.