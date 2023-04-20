The Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf said the party is “not facing bankruptcy” and is on a “steady footing” financially.

It emerged in December that the party’s chief executive – Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell – had loaned the party £100,000 in June 2021. He was arrested earlier this month by police investigating the party’s finances.

Mr Yousaf said yesterday that the party still owes Mr Murrell money.

TUV leader Jim Allister said the troubles in the SNP were "a gift to unionists". Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.

Mr Allister commented: “The current chaos in the SNP is unquestionably a gift to unionists. The SNP have been the chief driving force seeking to turn every political issue into a grievance with Westminster.

“Now we see that the SNP, far from being a party which would be fit to run an independent nation, cannot even run its own internal affairs.”

Mr Allister also affirmed calls from former lead Brexit negotiator Lord Frost to roll back some currently devolved powers in light of the issues facing the SNP.

Mr Allister added: “I have long argued that increased powers for devolved regions of the UK is bad for the Union. I welcome the belated recognition of this fact by some within the Conservative Party.