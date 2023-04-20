TUV leader Jim Allister says trouble in SNP involving Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell are 'a gift to unionists'
TUV leader Jim Allister has called the current troubles in the Scottish National Party “a gift to unionists”.
The Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf said the party is “not facing bankruptcy” and is on a “steady footing” financially.
It emerged in December that the party’s chief executive – Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell – had loaned the party £100,000 in June 2021. He was arrested earlier this month by police investigating the party’s finances.
Mr Yousaf said yesterday that the party still owes Mr Murrell money.
Mr Allister commented: “The current chaos in the SNP is unquestionably a gift to unionists. The SNP have been the chief driving force seeking to turn every political issue into a grievance with Westminster.
“Now we see that the SNP, far from being a party which would be fit to run an independent nation, cannot even run its own internal affairs.”
Mr Allister also affirmed calls from former lead Brexit negotiator Lord Frost to roll back some currently devolved powers in light of the issues facing the SNP.
Mr Allister added: “I have long argued that increased powers for devolved regions of the UK is bad for the Union. I welcome the belated recognition of this fact by some within the Conservative Party.
“Be it Belfast or Edinburgh, devolution has fostered a political culture where devolved ministers take credit for every real or supposed success and blame every problem – real or imagined – on the national government. Such a situation does anything but benefit unionists."