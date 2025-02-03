​TUV meets distillery on issues of concern

From left, management at Bushmills Distillery, Timothy Gaston MLA, management at Bushmills Distillery, Jim Allister MP, Councillor Allister Kyle

​Politicians from the TUV have met with management of Bushmills Distillery.

​A press release from the unionist party said: “As part of engagement with major employers across North Antrim, TUV MP, Jim Allister, MLA Timothy Gaston and local councillor, Allister Kyle, met on Friday with senior management at Bushmills Distillery to discuss the issues facing the industry.”

The statement continued: “Among the key matters discussed were planning and energy issues, along with Irish Sea border aspects. The Emission Trading Scheme and security of electricity supply are major concerns.”

Commenting on the visit, the TUV leader Jim Allister, who is also MP for North Antrim, said: “With its long association with Bushmills, the Distillery, not just as a major employer but as an iconic part of our socio-economic infrastructure, is key to North Antrim.

“It was good to hear of the security attaching to its 200 jobs and of plans to remain a leader in the sector.

“One of the issues I will be pursuing with the government is the need to reactivate the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund, which was initiated under the last government, and which needs to reopen for applications so that companies like Bushmills can continue to develop for the future”.

The TUV MLA Timothy Gaston, pictured, who replaced Mr Allister at Stormont when the latter was elected to Westminster in a surprise defeat of the incumbent DUP MP, Ian Paisley Junior, said praised the commitment of the local management and staff to keep Bushmills moving forward.

The TUV said that Councillor Kyle “recorded his appreciation for the company’s contribution to and interest in the local community”.