TUV mocks Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's party as 'DUP Nua' and says there will be a 'rising' against it come the next election

The phrase – meaning New DUP in Irish – is a reference to the statements from senior DUP figures over the last week demonstrating their appreciation for the Irish language.

Mr Allister and the DUP had sometimes appeared in tune with one another in recent years over the issue of the Protocol / Windsor Framework.

But ever since the DUP began mulling a return to Stormont, the mood has darkened.

Traditional Unionist Voice party leader Jim Allister addresses an anti-Northern Ireland Protocol protest rally on June 18, 2021 in Newtownards

In a pre-prepared script of a speech he was giving on Friday night in Ballyclare, Mr Allister said: “Any unionist who thought, or hoped, the DUP was returning to government to stand up to Sinn Fein will have had a rude awakening this week.

“No: to atone for delaying the enthronement of Michelle O’Neill as First Minister, DUP Nua has been in overdrive to prove its credentials as a deserving partner for Sinn Fein.

"Irish Sea border, no problem. EU law, what about it? Article 6, who cares!

“Whatever it takes – obeisance to Irish culture, Irish language, Irish education – DUP Nua will dance to any Sinn Fein tune.

"As for unionists who dare to care about our detachment from the UK and object to NI’s increasing alignment with the Republic, they are dismissed as ‘dead-end Unionists’.

"Well, the rising of dead-end unionists on polling day will give the sell-out brigade a reality check.”

He ended with a sarcastic quip: “Well done Jeffrey!”

The DUP’s Gregory Campbell hit back, saying: “The sad and apparent default setting for Jim Allister MLA is to castigate fellow unionists on a daily basis.

"It is undoubtedly the case that Mr Allister has a difference of opinion from us on the best way to deliver for Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom.

"He lives in a comfortable world of opposition, demanding things which he knows are unattainable.