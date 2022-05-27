TUV: O’Neill dodged ‘planter’ controversy

The party claimed Ms O’Neill was “dismissive” when asked if she could understand why many unionist people would take offence over the label.

In her reply she said: “No, I can understand that the DUP would rather talk about anything else but form an Executive right now that the public deserve, to make politics work with politicians working together to start fixing what’s wrong with our health service.”

Her response has prompted TUV South Belfast representative Andrew Girvin to ask why Ms O’Neill appeared to avoid the question over Mr Neal’s use of “planter” in an RTE interview this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Girvin

Mr Girvin said: “The widespread offence caused to unionism by Congressman Neal’s employment of the word planter to describe people whose families have been here for hundreds of years has been well rehearsed yet when asked if the use of the term was archaic and offensive the Sinn Fein leader in Northern Ireland was dismissive and dodged the issue.

“It is important to remember that the republican campaign of ethnic cleansing in border areas of Northern Ireland was often pretexted on the idea that certain people didn’t belong there because of their religion and allegiance to the UK. This thinking was what motivated many Provo murders.

“In failing to condemn the use of the term planter Sinn Fein are perpetuating the idea that unionists are other, outsiders and blow-ins. So much for their talk of ‘an agreed Ireland’.”

The TUV representative added: “Her refusal today to reject the planter slur underscores the reality that she is totally unsuited for the post of first minister of Northern Ireland. Unionist political parties should unitedly make it clear that they will refuse to provide a stooge deputy to someone who has failed to appreciate the offence caused by Congressman Neal.”