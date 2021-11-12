TUV: Protocol dismantling the Union before our eyes

TUV MLA Jim Allister

Speaking to a public meeting in Moygashel last night, he said people in these groupings “suck up” the Union’s economic destruction “as itself an aid to their goal”.

The North Antrim MLA (pictured) said that no unionist should be complacent about the fact that “every day the protocol stays is another day of construction of the all-Ireland economy” which he described as “a stepping stone to political absorption”.

He added: “The economic union of the United Kingdom flows from the guarantee of unfettered internal trade found in Article 6 of the Acts of Union. But the High Court has ruled that is overridden and repealed by the protocol. Hence, the Union is being dismantled before our eyes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is now a test of unionist resolve as to whether we determine to retrieve what is being lost. In that quest there can be no sacred cows. It is the challenge for this generation of unionism. Lose this battle and the union is gone.”