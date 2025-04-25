Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The TUV has challenged First Minister Michelle O'Neill credentials to represent Northern Ireland at the funeral of Pope Francis - on the basis that she attended commemorate IRA events at Easter.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has praised Pope Francis’s “unwavering commitment to justice and peace” and confirmed she will travel to Rome to join leaders from across the world for the pontiff’s funeral on Saturday.

On Saturday 19 April she appeared at a commemoration at a Republican plot in Coalisland Cemetery, Co Tyrone.

She was pictured making a speech next to the graves of IRA men shot and killed by the SAS in Clonoe in 1992, minutes after they’d pumped 30 rounds of armour-piercing tracer ammunition from a Soviet-made heavy machine gun into Coalisland police station.

The case made headlines this year after a coroner ruled the army weren’t justified using lethal force against the gang – a situation that earned the ire of Unionists.

Addressing a crowd of around 50 at the cemetery, the First Minister said they had come together to remember "all of those who have struggled for our freedom” and “honour the sacrifices that were made by those during Easter week of 1916, but also in every generation before and since”.

It was understood to be the first time she attended a Republican Easter commemoration in Northern Ireland since becoming First Minister – and her decision to speak next to the Clonoe gang’s graves was slammed by both the TUV and DUP.

Reflecting her on planned trip to Rome this weekend, the TUV reflected on the public appearances she made over Easter.

A TUV spokesperson said: “Michelle O’Neill - who spent the Easter period commemorating the wicked deeds of the blood-soaked IRA - will never represent tens of thousands of people in Northern Ireland regardless of the folly of some in elevating her to the position of First Minister in a Protocol implementing Executive.”

The Sinn Fein vice president cut short a family holiday to attend the funeral.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will not be in attendance.

Ms O’Neill said: “I am proud to be attending the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, paying my respects on behalf of everyone at home who cherished his leadership and looked to him as a spiritual and moral guide.

“Pope Francis will be remembered as a leader of deep humility, compassion and courage, with an unwavering commitment to justice and peace.

“His passing is deeply felt in Ireland and across the world, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire millions.”

Ms O’Neill will join political leaders including US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin at the ceremony.

Ireland’s president Michael D Higgins, Irish deputy premier Simon Harris, Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin and Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell will also attend.

The Pope’s funeral is expected to begin at 9am UK time on Saturday.

Ms O’Neill will travel to Rome later on Friday.

The Northern Ireland Assembly, which is currently on Easter break, will hear tributes to Francis when it returns on Monday.

Francis died on Easter Monday aged 88 after battling illnesses including pneumonia in recent months.