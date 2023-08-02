TUV sets out blunt party policy towards transgenderism: 'Extreme irrationality which defies common sense'

A marcher in the Belfast parade pictured in front of a huge banner reading: Trans rights are human rights

​The party made the comments in the wake of the annual Belfast Pride parade at the weekend, and the ongoing controversy surrounding it (including the actions of a street preacher who hit the headlines after loudly denouncing both homosexuality and transgenderism).

Formerly known as Gay Pride, and now just as Pride, the theme of this year’s parade was “stand by your trans” – referring to people who were born one gender and now want to be recognised as another, often without having had any kind of medical intervention.

It is this focus on transgenderism which is believed to have been a factor in the PSNI barring its officers from parading this year.

Parties like Alliance, SDLP, and Sinn Fein have vocally aligned themselves with transgender activists in recent years.

The TUV is believed to have been the only party which mentioned transgenderism in its recent election literature; its pamphlets told voters that the party opposes “the dilution of marriage and gender identity”.

Belfast councillor for the TUV Ron McDowell said that the Pride movement now finds itself “seriously out of step with public opinion”, even with many typical supporters of gay causes.

“For our part, TUV has no problem in saying that the ideology of transgenderism is rooted in extreme irrationality which defies not only science but common sense,” he told the News Letter.

“I detect a shift in public attitudes on the whole LGBT debate because this issue is being pushed so strongly.

"Even those who have supported issues like the redefinition of marriage are questioning where this movement is taking us, as it seeks to break down biological realities, give life-changing drugs to children, and even re-frame the language we all use.”

​The Pride parade on Saturday July 29 was separate from Pride Month, which occupied the whole of June, and is also separate from the Trans Pride parade which is planned for Belfast later this year.