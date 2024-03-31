Jim Allister's party says the unionist electorate can't be expected to unite behind the DUP after every crisis it has. Photo: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

​The comments come after Sammy Wilson warned of the threat from political opponents sparked by the resignation of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The East Antrim MP also suggested that a future Labour administration could call a border poll.

However, a TUV spokesman has rejected the idea, telling the News Letter: “Unionists can’t be expected to unite behind the DUP every time there is a DUP crisis”

He continued: “In this instance, people like Sammy Wilson are claiming that unionists shouldn’t even have the option to vote for anti-protocol candidates.

“He seems to be under the impression that the DUP alone has the right to debate these issues and discuss them.

“That they can have an internal debate inside the DUP about these matters – but once that’s finished, that’s the matter settled.

“That’s it over and it shouldn’t be debated within wider unionism.

“We shouldn’t even have an opportunity to express a view on that at the ballot box.

“Sammy Wilson and other senior members of the DUP know that the Donaldson Deal was sold to the unionist people on a false premise. They know that the Irish Sea border continues to operate.

“They know that there’s 150 staff employed on the Irish Sea border.

“They know that a condition of holding office in Stormont is that you agree to implement the protocol.

“If we are looking for unity, the unity can be found in the United Unionist Declaration of Ulster Day 2021. When all unionists pledged their unalterable opposition to the Protocol, and demanded the full restoration of NI’s place inside the UK.

The TUV said this is not a time to “double down” on the Donaldson Deal – rather it is a time for all unionists to reassess where they are and to get back on the same page.

“If there are people who want to get away from the unionist unity that there was, and would rather find unity behind a Michelle O’Neill-led Executive, then so be it.