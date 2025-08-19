The full economic potential of the almost 350 acre Maze prison site should be unlocked immediately - by bulldozing the contentious remaining prison buildings, it is claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The debate on the future of the site came after a photographer's failed attempts to access the Maze Long Kesh site.

The prison was used to hold loyalist and republican terrorists during the Troubles and was the location for IRA hunger strikes, in which 10 prisoners died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prison closed in 2000 and while most of its buildings have been demolished, some were classed as listed buildings and retained.

Cell Nnumber Eight in the Prison Hospital at the Maze / Long Kesh site near Lisburn where IRA Hunger stiker Bobby Sands died in 1981. IRA victims object that opening the buildings to the public would turn them into an IRA shrine. Picture date, 2007. Photo: Niall Carson/PA wire

In 2013 the DUP blocked a plan to build a so-called "peace centre" at the site after terror victims objected that it would become "a shrine" to IRA terrorists who died on hunger strike.

Some of the 347 acre site is used by the Balmoral Show, the Air Ambulance charity and the Ulster Aviation Society, however a large part remains derelict.

The site falls under the remit of the Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation, established in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Brownlie, a photographer who chronicles derelict buildings, sought permission several times to visit but said her requests were "ignored".

General views of the former H Block Maze prison at Long Kesh near Lisburn Northern Ireland. Picture date: Monday June 24, 2024.

"It's frustrating because I'm going through the right channels," she told the BBC.

A spokesman from the Executive Office (TEO) said: "Applications for access to and use of the site which fall outside the terms of existing leases/licence agreements are considered on a case-by-case basis."

Lagan Valley Alliance MLA David Honeyford called for the full site to be opened immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's an absolute disgrace and a wasted opportunity that the site remains unused - just as wasteland - and that people are having to come and ask for permission to go there. That needs to end," he told the BBC.

"The Sinn Fein-DUP vetoes need to stop, and we need to get on with delivering the site and the benefits of it for Lagan Valley and for the wider Northern Ireland."

North Antrim TUV MLA Timothy Gaston responded that the full potential of the site should be unlocked - by bulldozing the remaining prison buildings

He added: "Yes, let’s unlock the potential of the Maze site but let’s do so by bulldozing the problem - the prison buildings."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said a speech by his party leader in 2007 was a timely "timely reminder of just what the issues are in this case and why innocent victims could never accept the opening of the prison buildings".

In his speech, Jim Allister said that the process of listing the prison buildings had "bizarrely" not been equality proofed.

Using the Freedom of Information Act, he found the buildings had failed the usual criteria of architectural interest but were listed on historical grounds instead.

H-Block 6 was involved in "the Dirty Protest" and also saw 38 inmates escape in 1983 - an incident in which a prison officer was shot in the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report also stated that the prison hospital "has historical significance due to its role in the hunger strike protest where numerous prisoners died”.

Mr Allister added: “Little wonder that the original request for listing came from Sinn Fein/IRA’s Paul Butler – a man who served time in the Maze for killing an RUC officer!"