TUV voices hope Trump will shun UK trade deal until 'colonial EU control over Northern Ireland ends'

The TUV has said it hopes Donald Trump will not strike a trade agreement with the UK until EU involvement in Northern Irish affairs is ended.

The statement came shortly after Mr Trump’s inauguration, where he formally took over from Joe Biden as US president for the next four years.

TUV MP Jim Allister and MLA Timothy Gaston have tabled motions in Westminster and Stormont, which read as follows: “That this House congratulates Donald Trump on his inauguration as 47th President of the United States of America;

"Looks forward to the leader of the Free World defending national sovereignty and borders;

US President Donald Trump waits to speak in Emancipation Hall during inauguration ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Greg Nash / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"And insisting that the EU’s colonial control of the trade and economic laws of Northern Ireland is ended before any trade deal is negotiated with the United Kingdom.”