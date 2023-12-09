The council has adopted a controversial policy of considering dual language signage where just 15% of respondents in a street are in support.It has led to a number of contentious proposals across the city, in areas where unionist parties have said they are not welcome.This week, the council decided to carry out further surveys on streets where the 15% threshold had been met. TUV deputy leader Ron McDowell said he welcomed a decision by the People and Communities Committee not to proceed with Irish street sign surveys in the overwhelmingly Unionist Ebor Street and Ballysillan Road.Mr McDowell said: “These were sensible decisions and suggest that, whatever their rhetoric, Alliance are becoming more cautious in trying to impose Irish signs where they are not wanted.“Cynicism would lead one to conclude that Alliance is fearful of losing votes in traditional Unionist areas as they recognise that the Irish language is not, as they claim, part of some shared heritage but rather the whole project is one which is about the greening of the city.“That said, I am disappointed with the decision to proceed with dual language signage in Sunningdale Park North. Although not a member of the committee, I gave evidence opposing this move in an area which hosts an Eleventh Night bonfire and numerous loyalist band parades. I believe that the decision if approved at full council will have a seriously detrimental impact on community relations and hope that this wrong headed proposal can still be stopped when it comes before full council.”