Gunmen shot DCI John Caldwell at a sports complex in Omagh on Wednesday evening. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

Mr Allister said the attack on the off duty officer in front of many children has rightly received condemnation from across the political spectrum.

“However, I will not, like much of the media, turn a blind eye to the rank hypocrisy of those members of Sinn Fein who have condemned this murder bid and expressed concern for the children who witnessed it while continuing to defend, excuse and even celebrate those who committed similar acts," he said.

“One cannot defend the singing of 'Ooo, ah, up the ‘Ra' one week and condemn a murder bid such as this the next with any credibility."

He said the attack was just as wrong as unjustified as the murders of 11 people in the La Mon firebombing or the murder of RUC Sergeant Gordon Wilson, the anniversaries of both were marked within the last few days.

The IRA murdered 273 RUC officers and 182 UDR/RIR soldiers during the Troubles, with Sinn Fein’s leadership still maintaining there was “no alterative” to bloodshed.

The MLA cited similar IRA murders as that of ex-UDR man George Saunderson, who was shot 10 times in Erne Primary School in Teemore where he was the principal; William Staunton, a magistrate shot as he dropped off his daughters at school; Herbert Kernaghan, an off duty UDR man who was shot while children watched as he made delivery to a Co Fermanagh primary school, and James Graham, an off duty UDR man murdered as he arrived at a Derrylin primary school to take children swimming.

Sinn Fein was invited to respond.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said that shooting Mr Caldwell in front of his son and other children was "barbaric".

