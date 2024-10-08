TUV's Timothy Gaston asks how Stormont can 'deliver lectures' on protecting children after Monday's 'farce'

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston.

​The TUV have said it is “beyond ironic” that Stormont debated a motion on protecting vulnerable children, the day after the “farce” in which the First Minister faced questions about Sinn Fein’s handling of a convicted paedophile.

​Michael McMonagle was suspended by Sinn Fein when the party became aware of a police investigation into child sex offences – but his Stormont pass was not revoked and neither his subsequent employer nor the Assembly were informed.

SF’s Liz Kimmins, chair of the Stormont heath committee, brought a motion to the Assembly on “the need for immediate and sustained action to protect and support vulnerable children and families”.

North Antrim TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said “Where was the concern for the vulnerable children who visit this building on a regular basis when the party leading on this motion on behalf of the health committee allowed a paedophile to have access to this building – which was only revoked last week. How can this house deliver lectures on the need for immediate action when some of the members that are here, potentially, were so laissez-faire when it came to such a vital issue”.

Mr Gaston asked “where was the outcry from my fellow members of the Executive Office committee when members were shielded from questions last week?”

Mr Gaston accused the First Minister and Stormont committee chair Paula Bradshaw of having “shielded” junior minister Aisling Reilly from questioning during a meeting of the scrutiny body last Wednesday.

The North Antrim MLA also asked “Where is the demand for immediate action against a minister in the Executive, supposedly accountable to this house, who just a few days ago gave the public inaccurate information about the duty of previous employers when it comes to passing on information about those who pose a threat to vulnerable children?”

