TV presenter doctor Christian Jessen replied 'LOL' when warned Arlene Foster tweet was 'false and defamatory'

Outside court Mrs Foster's solicitor Paul Tweed described the outcome as a complete vindication for the politician and a potential "watershed" for all women attacked on social media.

"It also takes into account a number of aggravating factors in the case, including Dr Jessen's failure to retract and apologise."

Arlene Foster's solicitor, Paul Tweed, pictured outside court on Thursday.

He stressed: "Dr Jessen has been offered every opportunity to do the right thing in this regard from the outset, but has pointedly failed to do so.

"My client is grateful to the court for this total vindication, which hopefully will also act as an encouragement and a watershed for all women in public life who have been subject to similar vitriolic attacks on social media."

With further enforcement proceedings now expected, the solicitor said it would not be appropriate for Mrs Foster to make any further comment at this stage.

But he added: "On Christmas Day 2019 Dr Jessen's response to my warning of the false and defamatory nature of his tweet was to simply tweet 'LOL (laugh out loud)'.

"I don't think Dr Jessen will be laughing this morning."

