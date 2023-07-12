​That was the main message from Orange Order grand secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson when he addressed the Twelfth of July gathering in Bangor, Co Down.

Rev Gibson said the NI Secretary is in a position to put some pressue on Rishi Sunak to come up with political solutions as more and more difficulties become apparent.

Opponents of the current post-Brexit trading arrangements have raised a number of concerns – and claim the hardships will become increasingly evident as the grace periods for regulatory change come to an end.

Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland at the Lurgan Twelfth 2023. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Rev Gibson told the demonstration that the Order’s leadership remains dissatisfied with the protocol and Windsor Framework and urged the government to listen to the concerns of unionists.“The secretary of state must use his position to encourage the prime minister to recognise the unresolved issues around the protocol and work towards a resolution.

"It is clear that unionism is seeking solutions – we are not unreasonable people. We want to see a successful Northern Ireland where all people can see the political, social and economic benefits of being an integral part of the United Kingdom.”Rev Gibson added: “The secretary of state expects unionists to do all the heavy lifting to resolve things, yet not only did he not listen when we shared our concerns, he currently refuses to listen and is trying his hard man, chief whip, referee approach to bully unionism to acquiesce – and be complicit in systems that will see us embark on a slippery slope of economic reorientation, which would see a United Ireland follow an all-Ireland economy.

"Secretary of state put your red card away, your bulling is as effective as a being hit by a wet lettuce leaf.

"Instead use your time, your efforts, to advise our prime minister to seriously address the solutions as contained in the 18-page document that has been put before him. Work for a resolution to the issues rather than being Mr Angry adding to the problem.”