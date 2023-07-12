News you can trust since 1737
Twelfth 2023: NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris accepts invitation to Lurgan demonstration

Chris Heaton-Harris praised the “rich cultural tapestry” of Northern Ireland as he attended the Twelfth celebrations in Lurgan.
By Mark Rainey
Published 12th Jul 2023, 18:23 BST- 2 min read
Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (centre) along with Carla Lockhart MP and Margaret Tinsley, Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge Craigavon Borough Council, at the Lurgan Twelfth parade. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press EyeChris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (centre) along with Carla Lockhart MP and Margaret Tinsley, Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge Craigavon Borough Council, at the Lurgan Twelfth parade. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye
Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (centre) along with Carla Lockhart MP and Margaret Tinsley, Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge Craigavon Borough Council, at the Lurgan Twelfth parade. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

The NI Secretary said he was happy to accept the invitation to the Co Armagh demonstration.

In a social media message, he said: “The Twelfth of July is an important cultural date enjoyed by many thousands across Northern Ireland. Thank you to Co Armagh @OrangeOrder for the invitation and opportunity to view today’s parade in Lurgan.”He added: “Northern Ireland has a rich cultural tapestry and if it is to continue to make progress, it is vital that people across society show respect and tolerance for those who may hold opposing values, views and traditions to their own.”

While he was warmly welcomed in Lurgan, the Orange Order’s grand secretary – speaking at the demonstration in Bangor – lambasted the secretary of state for trying to “bully” the unionist community into accepting the NI Protocol and the resulting trade barrier in the Irish Sea.

On Twitter, DUP MLA Paul Frew praised the GB News coverage of the day’s proceedings.“Must say @GBNEWS coverage of The Glorious Twelfth is very informative and entertaining bringing the global significance of the historical battle and the world wide interest and attractions of the Orange institution to a new audience. Well done Dougie Beattie and team,” he said.

Tweeting from Lurgan, Ulster Unionist councillor Julie Flaherty said: “This is what the 12th means to me. Just been sent two old images of my grandfathers on parade. The other is, of course, my wee mum. These photos speak of history, family & tradition. #Portadown #Lurgan #OrangeFamily.”

Newry and Mourne UUP councillor David Taylor said: “Wishing everybody a very happy and glorious 12th July. The Loyal Orders and band fraternity will deliver a spectacle of colour and music over the coming days that is amongst the finest in the world and will bring joy to the many thousands who are due to attend parades across NI.”

Also on Twitter, TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Wishing all a joyous and wonderful Twelfth. I’m honoured to be speaking at the demonstration in Broughshane.”

