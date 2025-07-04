The thousands of people expected at the annual pre-Twefth Orange Parade in Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal tomorrow, are evidence of “the fortitude and resilience” of the Orange family in the south, the order’s Grand Master has said.

​Edward Stevenson was speaking just ahead of tomorrow’s flagship parade in Donegal, renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere, and often attracting 10,000 people during good weather.

Orange Order Grand Master, Edward Stevenson, said: "Rossnowlagh remains an important date in our calendar as each year, the Brethren and Sisters from our Lodges in the Republic of Ireland come together to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

“Despite partition and the dramatic numerical decline of the Protestant community in the new ‘Free State’, the Orange tradition has endured and remains an important religious and social touchstone for our members and their families.

The Rising Sons of William, Queens LOL.1845 making their way to the field during the Twelfth Celebrations in Rossnowlagh, Co.Donegal last year. Photo by John McVitty / Press Eye.

“The fortitude and resilience of the Orange family in the Republic of Ireland is an inspiration to me, and it is evident by the large number of supporters and spectators who attend Rossnowlagh each year that they are held in high esteem by many of our members throughout Northern Ireland and further afield.