Bonfire season kicks off early in Portadown tomorrow - when over 10,000 people are expected to congregate for the popular pyre in the Corcraine estate.

DUP Councillor for the Portadown area Lavelle McIlwrath said organisers have worked hard to build cross-community support for the project, have reduced its size to ease safety concerns and have banned political symbols from it.

Progress in building the bonfire has been documented with photographs on social media in recent weeks, prompting some 3000 comments.

According to one online estimate, the bonfire consists of some 225 rows of pallets, which could be estimated to be around 32m or 106 feet tall.

“The Loyalist Corcrain Redmanville (LCR) bonfire has been a significant event for the community for a long number of years and draws a huge crowd from a wide geographical area,” Mr Lavelle said.

"The ‘tenth night’ night in Portadown, as it’s known far and wide, brings upwards of ten thousand people of all age groups into the town for a family friendly event which has now become a well organised pre-Twelfth bonfire.

"The bonfire builders in Corcrain have made great efforts in recent years to reduce tension and respond to genuine concerns in the community.

"The bonfire has been reduced in both height and breadth but significantly a whole new community element has been added with a family fun day, funfair, band parade and other pre-event activities throughout the whole day."

Mr McIlwrath said the bonfire builders at Corcrain have been at pains to point out that "significant cross community work" has been undertaken by those behind the Loyalist Corcrain Redmanville (LCR) bonfire over the last few years.

"They also point out that LCR was one of the first bonfires groups in Northern Ireland to refrain from burning political posters, emblems and flags," he said.

The bonfire has taken place annually for over 30 years, he said, and each year organisers seek to add something new or change the design to remind the community of their culture, identity and sense of history in Northern Ireland, he said.

"Just as bonfires welcomed King William III to these shores 335 years ago, ushering in the Glorious Revolution, so too will our bonfire usher in the much cherished Twelfth of July celebrations in the Portadown area," he added.

A parade will take place through the area as part of the build up to the pyre being set alight, organised by 'LCR Bonfire' organisers.

It is understood the bonfire will then be lit at 11pm.

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon District Council said: "Bonfires are not organised or supervised by any official body or organisation, therefore safety at a bonfire can never be assured, and so as a community it is important to ‘Think Safety First’ before, during and after a bonfire," it said. A full list of safety pointers can be found at: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/bonfiresafety