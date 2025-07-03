Thousands are expected for the annual Rossnowlagh Orange Order parade this Saturday, in one of the order’s flagship events – with more young people than ever joining up.

This event, held a week prior to the main Twelfth demonstrations in Northern Ireland, is a significant gathering for members of the Orange Order in the Republic of Ireland, and is seen by many as preparing the way for the Twelfth itself the weekend afterwards.

The gathering is celebrated for its family-friendly atmosphere and almost complete absence of any security presence and is considered by the order as a testament to the vibrant tradition of Orangeism in the border counties.

Members of over 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim, and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and beyond, will assemble near St John’s Parish Church on Saturday.

The Rising Sons of William, Queens LOL.1845 making their way to the field during the Twelfth Celebrations in Rossnowlagh, Co.Donegal last year. Photo by John McVitty / Press Eye.

They will then parade along country roads lined with supporters, their destination being the picturesque field next to the seashore.

International visitors in previous years have included members of lodges from Australia, America, Canada, Australia, Ghana, England, Scotland and Wales.

County Grand Master, David Mahon, said: "It will give me great pleasure once again to welcome visitors to the world-famous resort of Rossnowlagh for annual Twelfth commemorations in County Donegal.

"There will be around 50 or 60 lodges and there could be up to 10,000 people. It all depends on the weather. If there is a good forecast, lots of people come from all over."

"Our unique beach location and famous Donegal hospitality should make it a memorable day as usual. We hope that we will have more tourists than ever in the resort enjoying the parade this year".

Mr Mahon also offered special thanks to the Gardai for traffic arrangements, owners and staff of the Sand House Hotel, the Irish Civil Defense for their services and Donegal Council for their assistance in organising the massive event.

He said the Rossnowlagh Twelfth parade remains "a cherished event, blending cultural heritage with community spirit in a scenic coastal setting".

The parade has a long history, dating back to the 1800s, he said.

"It only really stopped for a few years during the Troubles from about 1969 to 1977."

The relaxed family atmosphere is underlined by the fact that despite 10,000 people typically coming to the area for the parade, there are normally only 20-30 Garda present, to manage traffic.

Unlike many in the order, neither his grandfather nor father were members.

"None of them were members. I just liked the bands and my friends were members so I joined when I was 17 and I have never looked back."

And the popularity is enduring among younger people today in the area, he told the News Letter.

“There are probably about 1000 or 1200 members across the county.”

He does not have figures from other counties.

"But I'm just saying our numbers for quite a number of years have been going up. We probably have more young people joining than ever before."

The overall trend for membership numbers is still up despite the annual loss of older members passing away, he added.