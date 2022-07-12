Twelfth of July: Orange Order chief Rev Mervyn Gibson accuses US President Joe Biden of ‘British hating’

The Rev Mervyn Gibson (second left) at the head of the parade as it made its way through Newry

In a hard-hitting Twelfth of July speech, the Rev Mervyn Gibson challenged Taoiseach Micheal Martin to end the new “cold war” being waged on unionists by Dublin.

The grand secretary of the Grand Lodge of Ireland also said outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson had left unionists in a “political no-man’s land” by agreeing to the Northern Ireland Protocol with the EU.

Speaking at the Orange demonstration in Newry on Tuesday, the Rev Gibson said he had three messages to deliver: one for Mr Martin, one for the next prime minister and another for unionist political leaders.

On the pressure from Washington DC on the British government not to change the NI Protocol, the Rev Gibson said it was a case of “the British-hating Joe Biden, flexing his muscles of the naysayers and obstructionists”.

Addressing the taoiseach and the Irish government, the Rev Gibson said: “His country is only a few miles down the road and on the other side of the border, if I shout loud enough, he may hear me. Micheal Martin, you recently said you sought to restore relations between Greeat Britain and Ireland. But what about Northern Ireland?

“Maybe you haven’t noticed, but relationships with the unionist community are at their lowest point in many years. Your ministers and president are no longer welcome in many of our communities. Why? Because of the poisonous Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The Republic of Ireland needs to decide – do they want good relations with the unionist community in all parts of the United Kingdom, or do they want to cling to the protocol which damages our economy and denies us sovereignty over our own affairs. Micheal Martin – you cannot have both.”

Rev Gibson told the gathering that Irish designs to use the protocol to put Northern Ireland on a “slippery slope” to an all-Ireland economy was not going to happen.

He continued: “The consequences of allowing the protocol to remain would decimate the already severely damaged Belfast Agreement – and where would that leave us? Michael Martin – you decide. Do you want to move forward and rebuild relationships, or take us back to a time of cross-border boycotts and tensions? An Irish cold war of your making.”

Turning to the Conservative leadership contest, the Rev Gibson said: “Boris Johnson claimed to be a unionist, yet for expediency sold out Northern Ireland making us the sacrifice for his Brexit deal leaving unionists in a political no-man’s land.

“In this climate more than ever before, nationalists are constantly calling for conversations about our place in a new Ireland. Make no mistake, the only outcome they want from their so-called conversations is full political unification. Dream on.

“Our next prime minister needs to stand firm for the Union of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Stand up to the threats and intimidation and bully boys of Europe and restore Northern Ireland to its rightful position as an integral region of the United Kingdom, not subject to foreign powers and with unfettered internal trade. We seek nothing more and will settle for nothing less.”

With the third reading of the bill to override elements of the NI Protocol scheduled at Westminster on Wednesday, the Rev Gibson had a message for unionist politicians.

“Not one elected unionist politician – not one – supports the protocol. Over the coming months many will try to break our unity of purpose on this issue. We must stand firm and resolute on seeing the Irish Sea border and foreign interference confined to history.

“They will try to bribe us and bully us; but we need to resist all such actions and make sure that any who are tempted to accept the protocol know they forfeit the support of the unionist and loyalist people. United we stand, divided we fall!”

The Rev Gibson also called for the end of “needless finger pointing and bickering” among unionists.

He demanded an end to “the demonising and dehumanising of the Orange family”.

The Orange Institution needs to play a part in stopping the drift towards the break up of the UK, he said.