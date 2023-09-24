Twitter alive with praise for Irish rugby squad after defeat of world champions South Africa - with Bundee Aki singled out for special mention
Eliciting special mention was Bundee Aki, the 33-year-old centre whose performance was at the heart of the Saturday night clash in Paris.
Born in New Zealand, Fua Leiofi Bundellu ‘Bundee’ Aki has played for Ireland since 2017 and last night was his 50th international cap for the squad.
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson MP wrote online: “What a fantastic win for Ireland. That was a game of masterful rugby. Absolutely world-class. A crucial victory on the path to the final.”
And Sinn Fein regional leader Michelle O’Neill dubbed it “a magnificent victory for Ireland under the bright lights in Paris to make it three wins from three!”
UUP chief Doug Beattie called it a “brutal match and a fantastic win”, while the SDLP’s Claire Hanna called it “an unforgettable weekend in Paris - allez les vertes [up the greens]!”
Among fans, the question of deserved ‘man of the match’ met with a near-unanimous response.
CaolanSRugby (@CaolanSRugby) said: “It’s hard to start anywhere else than with this man, Bundee Aki.
“The Connacht bruiser is at world best form at the moment, and was incredibly disciplined too despite his crunching tackles.”
David Flatman (@davidflatman) said: “I’m going to find out what Bundee Aki has for breakfast and have it every day for a year.”
Séamus Carten (@seamus_carten) said: “What a match.. brutal, fierce, absorbing contest! Two best teams in the world put on some show! Bundee Aki again a tour de force performance. Epic enthralling watch. Well done boys!”
Seán (@seeaanoconnor) wrote: “Look at how impressive Bundee Aki was in contributing to Irelands running game yesterday vs South Africa!
"No wonder he was MOTM, he's having an absolutely insane tournament and long may it continue.”
And Old Guy (@BallsontheLine) tweeted: “Just read that Bundee Aki's father is Hercules. That's a bit unfair” (a reference to the fact his father is, in reality, actually named Hercules).