'Two Dervock lads who made a lasting impression on me' - Tributes to brothers killed in Ballymoney crash
Samuel Holmes, 75, and Desmond Holmes, 82, who were from the Ballymoney area, died following the incident on Friday afternoon.
Police said the car they were travelling in was in a collision with a lorry on the Frosses Road near Ballymoney.
In a post on a Dervock Facebook page, Des Holmes’s daughter Charlotte thanked a contributor for his “beautiful words” about her father, adding that it “means a lot”.
Memories of Des and his brother Sam were shared on the page. Ivan McIntyre said he had spent many happy hours at the brothers’ family home as a child.
He added: “the fun and laughter of those years long ago still register with me and to their immediate families I send my deepest sympathy and condolences to two Dervock lads who brightened up my teenage years and made a lasting impression on me”.
Tributes have been paid to the men by local politicians.
Local MP Jim Allister has called for action to be taken to make the road safer.
The crash happened at the Ballymena Road – Frosses Road junction just outside the town. Unlike other junctions connecting Ballymoney and the A26 – the main route for traffic to and from Belfast – there is no roundabout. There have been major upgrades to the road over the years, but a number of dangerous T-junctions remain connecting nearby towns and villages, including Ballymoney.
“Two more deaths on the A26 add to the tragic toll on this road,” the TUV MP said.
“I wish to convey condolences on behalf of myself and the wider community to the families of the two elderly men who died.
“Once more great grief has been caused by deaths on this section of road adjacent to Ballymoney.
“Whereas some of the other Ballymoney junctions with the A26 are governed by roundabouts, which generally are safer, the junction where this accident happened is a T junction. In my view there is a strong case to convert this Ballymena Road junction into a roundabout.”
DUP councillor Mervyn Storey said “Any accident where there is a fatality is a great tragedy, however when there is the death of two brothers in the same accident, words fail to describe the sorrow associated with such an incident. We extend to the immediate family and the wider family circle our sincere sympathy and assure them of or prayers at this difficult time”.
The Ulster Unionist Party’s Ballymoney councillor Darryl Wilson said the community is in shock and deeply saddened by the tragedy.
PSNI roads inspector Cherith Adair said police received a report of the collision at about 1.10pm.
“Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended but sadly the driver of the car died at the scene, and the passenger died a short time later in hospital,” she said.
“Officers from the collision investigation unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or to anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with inquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 757 25/10/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.