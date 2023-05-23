News you can trust since 1737
Two Northern Ireland political parties rebuked by elections watchdog over donations rules failings

The elections watchdog said it was "disappointing" that rules on reporting donations were not fully complied with by parties including Labour and the Tories.
By David Hughes, PA Political Editor
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read

The latest Electoral Commission update also rebuked the Green Party Northern Ireland for inaccurate and late reporting of donations, while the Irish Republican Socialist Party failed to deliver a spending return for the 2022 Stormont elections. Neither party received a sanction.

Labour was issued with fines totalling £600, while the Conservatives escaped with no sanction after both parties failed to follow the rules. The Electoral Commission rebuked Labour for the late reporting of donations, while the Conservatives were also found to have failed to report two donations by the due date.

Louise Edwards, the watchdog's director of regulation and digital transformation, said: "The requirements for political parties are clear, so it's disappointing when they are not fully complied with." She added: "In the case of the Labour Party, our investigations found seven offences related to the late reporting of donations from one of its quarterly financial reports, three of which have resulted in a sanction."

