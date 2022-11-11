Two years were 'squandered' trying to deal with the NI Protocol while Stormont was functioning says DUP

Gordon Lyons and Emma Little-Pengelly meet with the US delegation

Following a meeting with a US congressional delegation in Belfast, Gordon Lyons said previous commitments made by the UK Government “must now be turned into action” if the NI Assembly is to be restored.

The East Antrim MLA and former economy minister also restated the DUP’s position that its powersharing boycott will continue until the trade border in the Irish Sea is removed.

“This was a useful briefing where we emphasised that there is no solid basis for an executive and assembly until the Protocol is replaced with arrangements that unionists can support,” Mr Lyons said.

"Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market must be restored and our constitutional arrangements must be respected.

“We operate powersharing not majority rule. Powersharing can only work with the consent of unionists and nationalists. Not one unionist MLA supports the protocol.

“We published our seven tests more than twelve months ago so that Brussels and London could understand what was needed. Those tests were based on promises made by the government to the people of Northern Ireland but were never delivered.”

Mr Lyons was accompanied by colleagues Emma Little Pengelly MLA and Phillip Brett MLA.

In a statement, Mr Lyons added: “The government has made commitments both in New Decade New Approach and in the House of Commons, these must now be turned into actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We tried to deal with the protocol for two years whilst devolution was functioning but no action was taken. This was time that was squandered.

“Deal with the Protocol and then Stormont can be restored.”