Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The redevelopment of GAA stadium Casement Park in west Belfast has been hit by rising costs, with an original projected price tag of £77.5 million now believed to have spiralled well above £100 million - some even suggesting as much as £220m.

Casement is being built to host soccer matches in the UEFA Euro 2028 tournament. However UEFA says that stadiums for the competition will be chosen by October 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Department for Communities says UEFA requires construction to be completed by June 2027 for it to be approved as a venue.

The taxpayer has spent at least £12 million so far on plans to redevelop Casement Park GAA grounds in west Belfast, which has not been used in ten years. The proposed Casement Park stadium which would have a capacity of 34,500. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Northern Ireland football fans have widely protested that the investment in a GAA stadium for the competition in a strongly nationalist area of west Belfast is grossly unfair to local soccer.

Sinn Fein counters that the project is a flagship Executive and New Decade New Approach commitment and that both the Irish and British governments and the GAA have committed to the funding.

It is also argued that the stadium will be available to use for soccer matches and concerts and for the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Euros are organised by the governing body of European football, UEFA.

Casement Park is one of a list of venues in the UK and Ireland due to host games at the tournament.

The UEFA delegation will be in Belfast for a number of days and will look at technical aspects of the tournament preparations.

It is expected to be shown around Casement Park by leading members of the Irish Football Association (IFA) and the GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association), the BBC has reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UEFA officials are also likely to attend Tuesday night's women's Nations League play-off game at Windsor Park between Northern Ireland and Montenegro.

An Irish FA spokesperson said: "We are looking forward to hosting Uefa to share more details about plans to host UEFA Euro 2028.

"These are exciting times. Being part of this unique UK and Ireland tournament will benefit not just football, but all sections of our society, and we look forward to sharing the compelling story of Northern Ireland and Belfast."

The delegation is expected to be in contact with officials from some Stormont departments, the PSNI and Belfast City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, Northern Ireland's auditor general said further delays to Casement's redevelopment could add to the upgrade cost.

She told the BBC her office was provided with an anticipated cost of between £112m and £140m by the Department for Communities in July 2023.

It also says that the financial management and operation of Casement Park will be "the sole responsibility of the GAA" when the project is completed.

Yesterday the president of the GAA said he would vote against the organisation releasing more cash for the rebuild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarlath Burns told the BBC that the GAA “are not found wanting when it comes to spending money throughout the country but on this particular issue for me it is a point of principle.