The decision follows the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers play-off Republic of Ireland vs Scotland on 11 October.The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has announced the following decision today.

It said: "Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on 11 October 2022, and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the Football Association of Ireland, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken the following decision: - To fine the Football Association of Ireland €20,000 for the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team made headlines afterwards when a clip was published of them singing ‘Ooo Ah Up The Ra’.

Statement by TUV spokeswoman Lorna Smyth welcomed the decision.

“The singing of this chat has been roundly condemned by victims of Republican terrorism but there have been other voices which, tellingly, have remained silent or even defended the practice,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The action by UEFA should act as a wake up call to nationalism that supporting terrorism isn't a good look and the rest of the world recognises that it is unacceptable.

“This should not be the end of the matter but a turning point. It is a chance for people who have engaged in this chanting to reflect on their actions and to stop insulting the victims of IRA terror. It is an opportunity for public bodies to reflect on their decision to award monies to events like the West Belfast Festival where such chanting occurs every year. Furthermore, it is an opportunity for the young women involved to reflect on the fact that they have yet to take up the offer to meet with IRA victims and do so in the very near future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland celebrates with teammates after their side qualifies for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after victory during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup play-off round 2 match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park on October 11, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

South Down DUP MLA Diane Forsythe also welcomed the UEFA sanction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“UEFA stated that this incident was a ‘violation of the basic rules of decent conduct’,” she said. “This is proper recognition of the offensive nature of ‘ooh Aah Up The Ra’ and UEFA is correct to impose this fine. As role models to young people, it is right that the standard of their behaviour is held to account. This action however stands in contrast to the inaction by other organisations when similar chants have taken place.

"Republican terrorists were responsible for 60% of the deaths during the Troubles. People of all ages, all genders and all faiths were systematically targeted and murdered in the most cruel manner by the IRA. Some of those families whose loved ones were murdered have never even been told where the IRA buried their loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Sinn Fein leadership continue to justify and celebrate the IRA rather than recognise they were a barbaric, cruel and illegal terrorist organisation. For anyone to be glorifying the IRA is utterly insensitive to IRA victims.”

Reaction to the news will be carried here as the day progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: