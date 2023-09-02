Tanaiste Micheal Martin at Pembroke College in Oxford where he addressed the British-Irish Association Conference. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Addressing the annual British Irish Association (BIA) conference in Oxford, Micheal Martin said it was important to "make every use" of existing East-West political mechanisms to provide the direction Northern Ireland required during the current political impasse.

In particular, he said the two governments should look "creatively" at how to maximise the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference - a body that brings UK and Irish ministers together to examine issues related to Northern Ireland.

Mr Martin also raised the prospect of the civil services in Whitehall, Stormont and Dublin working more closely and sharing experiences.

He said a closer working relationship between the UK and Irish governments could generate the "momentum" needed to secure a return to devolution in Belfast.

Mr Martin told the conference he wanted Northern Ireland to be a "better, happier, healthier and more prosperous place".

"The first, essential, building block to achieving this is the two governments working in lock-step. When that falters, peace and progress falter," he said.

"The bilateral relationship, and our partnership on Northern Ireland, is, frankly, stronger than it was this time last year. But much more remains to be done.

"We must work together with common purpose, impartially, for everyone in Northern Ireland, and be seen to do so.

"There may be tough days ahead of us, but there are much, much tougher days behind us."

The BIA brings together politicians, business leaders and civic society representatives who share an interest in UK/Irish relations.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris was in the audience for Mr Martin's speech at Pembroke College in Oxford on Friday evening.

The Tanaiste said there was a "duty" on the two governments to work closely together to support a return of the institutions.

"If there is no positive resolution, then we must make every use of the East-West mechanisms to provide the direction and stability that Northern Ireland and its people urgently need," he added.

The DUP has been blocking powersharing for more than a year in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by the Brexit's contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party says the recent deal struck by the EU and UK to reform the protocol - the Windsor Framework - does not go far enough to address its concerns and has made clear that it will not countenance a return to devolution until the UK government provides further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland's place within the UK internal market.

Other parties have urged the DUP to return to Stormont as the region is beset by significant challenges, including around finances and public services.