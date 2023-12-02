Yesterday the News Letter revealed that police have submitted documentation to the UK Covid Inquiry – but the PSNI won’t reveal whether any of it related to its botched handling of the Bobby Storey funeral.

The DUP Deputy Leader Gavin Robinson wants the UK Covid Inquiry to look at the contrast in the PSNI's handling of Black Lives Matter protests and the Bobby Storey funeral - where thousands came onto the streets of west Belfast.

The DUP say that police behaviour on the day of the funeral gave Sinn Fein with “a defence from prosecution” – and the party’s deputy leader says he hopes the inquiry will “shine a light” on Covid issues surrounding both organisations.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said: “It is right that the PSNI have been called to give evidence to the national Covid inquiry. The contrast between how the the Black Lives Matter protests were handled and the funeral of Bobby Storey are stark.

"It wasn’t just that the PSNI took a hands-off approach on the day of the funeral, but the fact that police, whether inadvertently or otherwise, provided Sinn Fein with a defence from prosecution for an event which included a mass political rally in Milltown Cemetery” he said.

Police recommended charges against 24 Sinn Fein politicians, including the former deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill. However the Public Prosecution Service decided that the fact that the PSNI had engaged with the organisers ahead of the funeral – along with unclear regulations created by Stormont – meant that any prosecutions wouldn’t be possible.

Alan Todd – who ran the PSNI’s covid ‘gold command’ – has given a statement and “documentation” to the inquiry. However, police will not say whether the statement or documentation provided relates to the PSNI’s handling of the Storey funeral.

Mr Robinson added: "There are significant questions for both the PSNI and Sinn Fein arising out of Covid and hopefully the Inquiry will shine a light onto these important issues.”

The attendance of senior Sinn Fein figures at the funeral of the former IRA man sparked outrage as restrictions on funerals and public gatherings were in place at the time.

The Covid Inquiry heard evidence from former health secretary Matt Hancock this week – and former PM Boris Johnson appears next week. It sits in Belfast next year.