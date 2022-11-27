Keith Brown made the claim in the same week the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for another independence vote without express consent from Westminster.

With no such consent forthcoming, Nicola Sturgeon announced she will press ahead with plans to treat the next national poll - likely a general election - as a de facto referendum.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Mr Brown said the UK Government fears it could lose Scotland if it accedes to the demands of the independence movement.

Deputy leader of the Scottish National Party Keith Brown

"I think they know they're going to lose this, that's why they are doing everything they can to twist democracy, to refuse the opportunity for the people of Scotland, because they know they're going to lose," he told the Sunday Show.

Mr Brown pointed to a snap poll by Find Out Now for Channel 4 of 1,006 Scots, which suggested 51% would vote for the SNP if they knew their vote would be used to negotiate independence.

"(The UK Government are) scared, that's the point," he added.

Mr Brown also sought to tamp down talk of dissolving Holyrood and using the subsequent election as a de facto referendum, which had been posited by SNP MP Angus MacNeil following the Supreme Court ruling.

To force a Holyrood election, two-thirds of MSPs would have to vote in favour or the post of first minister would have to be vacant for 28 days.

Mr Brown said: "We do want to have a referendum next year, and we could do that still if the UK Government just agreed to the proper route they've agreed in the past.

"That's the reasonable way to do it, that's the democratic way to do it."

First Minister Ms Sturgeon has said she is willing to speak to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the possibility of a Section 30 order which would grant Holyrood the necessary powers to stage a vote.

