Lord Rogan of Lower Iveagh (courtesy of UK Parliament)

Last month, the UUP peer tabled a Parliamentary Question asking “when and by which mechanisms households in Northern Ireland will receive financial assistance with their energy bills.”

In his reply, just published, Lord Callanan said: “The Energy Price Guarantee will save a typical British household around £700 this winter. This is on top of existing government plans to give all households £400 off their energy bills through the Energy Bill Support Scheme. A comparable scheme to the Energy Bill Support Scheme is being developed to deliver £400 to households in Northern Ireland. Details of how this will run will be announced in the coming weeks and payments will be backdated to October.

“The Government is working with electricity suppliers to explore how the £100 Alternative Fuel payment could be delivered to homes in NI that use alternative fuels for heating, such as heating oil or LPG, instead of mains gas via electricity bills under a similar delivery model.”

Lord Rogan described the Energy Minister’s answer as “further evidence that the Government is failing the people of Northern Ireland as we enter the most difficult of winters.”

He said: “Gas and electricity customers in the rest of the UK are already receiving monthly payments to help with soaring energy bills, and yet consumers in Northern Ireland have been left entirely unprotected in the midst of a cost of living crisis with no financial help seemingly in sight.