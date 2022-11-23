DUP MP Sammy Wilson called on the Westminster Government to safeguard powers over an independence vote, warning allowing such polls for Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland would lead to "continual referendums until they got the result they wanted".

His claim came as the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called on ministers to set out a path for "how the people of the north of Ireland can leave this United Kingdom".

The debate in the Commons followed the UK Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Government cannot hold a second independence referendum without the backing of Westminster.

Sammy Wilson, DUP MP for East Antrim, speaks in the House of Commons

East Antrim MP Mr Wilson told MPs: "The legal position is now clear, but the political decision which needs to be made must also be clear that under no circumstances should the power to hold a referendum be devolved to either Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales.

"Because we know that obsessed politicians will use that power to first of all call continual referendums until they got the result they wanted, they would use it to distort the political debate, and they would use it to cover up for their own governmental incompetence."

He added: "I plead to the Government not to even contemplate going down that road, but I would also say the Government needs to do far, far more - whether in a Northern Ireland context, whether a Welsh context, or a Scottish context - to sell the benefits of the Union, which are apparent to everybody."

Scotland Secretary Alister Jack replied: "I agree the benefits are apparent to everybody. I think he makes very good points and the Supreme Court looked at the Scotland Act 1998 today, they opined on that and they agreed it is a matter reserved to the Westminster Parliament."

Foyle MP Mr Eastwood had earlier told MPs: "This United Kingdom is clearly not a partnership of equals. That has been made absolutely clear today.

"So, when will this Government publish clear criteria for how the people of the north of Ireland can leave this United Kingdom?"

Mr Jack replied: "I suggest the honourable gentleman ask that question in Northern Ireland questions."

Elsewhere in the debate, the SNP's Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said there is now a "massive question of democracy" that needs to be answered following the court's decision.

Leading an urgent question, Mr Blackford said: "It is right that the UK Government answers questions today and answers them quickly because this morning the Supreme Court dealt with the question of law. There is now a massive question of democracy.

"Some of the Westminster parties are already wildly celebrating this morning's decision. But I think it is safe to say that their thoughtless triumphalism won't last very long because this judgment raises profound and deeply uncomfortable questions about the basis of the future of the United Kingdom.

"The biggest question of all is how the Prime Minister can ever again repeat the myth that the United Kingdom is a voluntary union of nations?"

But Mr Jack claimed the SNP had made "misleading" claims they have an electoral mandate for another referendum.

The Scotland Secretary added: "Let's be clear, in the 22 Holyrood elections, the so-called mandate, less than one-third of the Scottish electorate voted for the SNP. "

Shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray said the Supreme Court's ruling is "clear" and "concise".

He added: "We are deeply disappointed and angry that the politics in Scotland is paralysed by this constitutional grievance.

"It's now time for all of us in Scottish politics to focus on the problems facing our country, from rocketing bills to the crisis in our NHS, and I wish they had such passion for doing that."

Mr Murray said "there is not the majority in Scotland for a referendum offering independence", adding: "But neither is the majority for the status quo.

"There's a majority in Scotland and across the UK for change. This failing and incapable Tory government is unfit to govern this country."

SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil MP (Na h-Eileanan an Iar) asked the Secretary of State: "If Scotland votes for independence at an election ballot box, will he respect the democracy of that event?"