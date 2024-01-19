UK government planning 'retaliation' over Ireland's legal action against the Troubles amnesty - report

The UK government is considering retaliatory legal action against the Republic of Ireland, according to a report.

The action is said to have been prompted by Ireland's own attempt to haul the UK through court in Strasbourg over its amnesty for alleged Troubles perpetrators.

The Telegraph of London reported that the retaliatory suit could involve suing the Dublin government for its failings around the 1998 Omagh bomb.

In that case, the bombers were part of a cross-border network and had transported the device (which slaughtered 31 people) from the Republic into Co Tyrone.

Camcorder footage of the aftermath of the Omagh blast

Late last year it was announced that Ireland had lodged a case with the European Court ofHuman Rights in Strasbourg, seeking to challenge the UK over its Legacy Act, which effectively ends the possibility of prosecution for killers if they co-operate with a supposed "truth recovery" panel.

The Telegraph quote "a source close to the legal process" as saying: “The UK Government is committed to fighting the case and confident of victory.

“Potential options under consideration go so far as a counter case in Strasbourg on failure to properly investigate the Omagh bombing, on which the UK Government has launched an investigation but Dublin is refusing to investigate further.”

It also quotes a source (it is not clear if it is the same person as above) saying there was a “persistent failure of the Irish government, despite many promises, to investigate Troubles-related offences, including those involving collusion”.

They accused Dublin of ignoring families’ requests for information about the 1976 Kingsmill Massacre, and attempting to “evade extradition requests for terrorists”.

The source said there was a “strong feeling” the Irish case against the UK was “politically motivated”.