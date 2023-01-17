UK government re-ignites plan to ban transgender 'conversion therapy'
The Government is set to publish draft legislation setting out how it will ban conversion therapy for “everyone” – including transgender people.
It will “shortly” publish a draft Bill detailing its proposed approach to ban the practice in England and Wales (and thereby increasing the pressure on Northern Ireland to follow suit).
The government had previously wavered over whether a ban should include gay and bisexual people only, covering attempts to persuade them away from homosexuality, or whether it should include people’s claims that they are transgender and “non-binary” as well.
Moves have also been afoot to ban the practice in Northern Ireland and have run into opposition, largely from Christian quarters.
Some have questioned the point of such legislation, since physically hurting someone is already against the law, and if people do not want any verbal “therapy”, they are free not to avail of it.
Concern has been voiced that there is almost no clear definition of what “conversion therapy” is, and also that a ban could lead to people being criminalised for challenging someone’s claim that they are transgender or “non-binary”.
Among those to have voiced objections is Martina Purdy, the former NI news broadcaster-turned-nun. On Saturday, she had said: “Cutting off a person's body parts is the ultimate ‘conversion therapy’ and this is not allowed to be questioned by people who should know better.”
The SDLP has previously suggested – the young in particular – could die if a law banning conversion therapy is not passed.
“This is an issue that should be dealt with quickly by Stormont,” it said. “For LGBT+ young people in turmoil and trauma it is quite literally a matter of life and death.”
In a statement on Tuesday, Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “We recognise the strength of feeling on the issue of harmful conversion practices and remain committed to protecting people from these practices and making sure they can live their lives free from the threat of harm or abuse.”