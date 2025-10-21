UK Government says it's responsible for trade after Sinn Fein minister instructs officials to boycott Israel talks

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn had been urged to intervene over Stormont's economy minister issuing an instruction not to fund defence companies supplying Israel -and saying her department would not take part in UK-Israeli trade talks. Photo : Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The government has made clear that it is responsible for trade negotiations, amid a row over Stormont’s economy minister instructing officials not to engage in UK talks with Israel.

The comments come in response to a call from Jim Allister MP for the government to intervene over Caoimhe Archibald’s policy. The TUV leader had written to the Secretary of State arguing that the minister is acting outside the powers available to her.

Ms Archibald also told the state-backed trade body Invest NI to draw up plans to “eliminate any risk of public funds being used to support the manufacture of arms or components that are used for genocide”.

In the Assembly on Monday she said her policy sends a message “that we will have no part in supporting Israel’s genocide” in Gaza.

Now, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office has told the News Letter: “Trade policy is reserved and as such trade negotiations are the responsibility of the UK Government. The Government is aware of the Economy Minister's position.

“The Secretary of State will respond to Mr Allister's correspondence in due course.”

Mr Allister had written to NI secretary Hilary Benn, urging him to sexercise powers under the Northern Ireland Act – and “take necessary action to countermand the purported actions of the minister”.

Mr Allister said that international relations is an excepted matter under the devolution settlement, and therefore trade talks with Israel – and measures taken in that regard – are a matter solely for His Majesty's Government.

In a letter to the Labour minister, seen by the News Letter, he says the Sinn Fein minister’s “purported actions are ultra vires”.

​In a statement issued on Thursday, the economy minister said her department is drawing up an ‘Ethical Investment Framework’ based on “United Nations guiding principles” – and instructed officials not to “engage in the British government's trade talks with Israel while it continues to illegally occupy and impose apartheid on Palestine”.