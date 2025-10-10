French police officers, holding cans of a spray substance, talk with people thought to be migrants on the beach in Gravelines, France. Picture date: Friday October 10, 2025.

More migrants attempted to cross the Channel on Friday as the Government announced 26 people had been deported under its returns deal with France , while nearly 10,000 arrived since the launch of the scheme.

Around 100 men and women seeking to make the journey gathered on Gravelines beach in the north of the country on Friday morning, where some collided with French police as they sought to reach a small boat.

Officers used pepper spray to stop people from reaching the vessel, with at least 70 making it on board before taking off towards Dover.

It comes as the Home Office announced 19 migrants had been removed to France in the first group of deportations under the "one in, one out" deal with Paris this week, taking the total number of people removed to 26.

People thought to be migrants wade into the sea to board a small boat in Gravelines, France. Picture date: Friday October 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, 9,885 people have arrived in the UK by small boat since detentions under the scheme began on August 7 .

Speaking to broadcasters on Friday morning, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said there was "huge potential" for deportations to increase under the scheme, the aim of which in its pilot stage is to "get things going".

"With the pilot now being rolled out, now, we have the potential to be able to ramp it up," she told LBC.

"I do want to see those numbers increase. I also want to see that be built with other countries as well. We do have to test processes and deliver it.

"If you remember, the previous government ran a Rwanda scheme that ran for two-and-a-half years, didn't return a single person."

Ms Cooper, who worked closely on implementing the UK-French deal in her previous brief as home secretary, told BBC Breakfast: "It's a pilot phase, but that has huge potential, because that is returning for the first time people who arrive on small boats... where the boats set off from.

"That was something that was never possible under the previous government."

Some 35,476 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this year, according to PA news agency analysis of Home Office figures, putting 2025 on course to break the record for most arrivals in a single year.

On Thursday alone, 1,075 migrants made the journey, according to provisional figures.

Over the course of this week, 19 people were returned to France on two flights, on top of seven other deportations taking place in the last month, the Home Office said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the UK has welcomed in 18 eligible migrants including nine this week, who went through a process of rigorous security checks, according to the Home Office .

