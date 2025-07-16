​UK inflation rose to a near 18-month high in June as food prices surged for the third month running, according to official figures.

​UK inflation rose to a near 18-month high in June as food prices surged for the third month running, according to official figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 3.6% in June, up from 3.4% in May and the highest since January 2024.

The increase was unexpected, with most economists forecasting inflation to remain unchanged at 3.4%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ONS said annual food price inflation hit the highest level since February 2024, while transport costs also pushed up the cost of living, as air fares saw the largest monthly rise in price for seven years.

ONS acting chief economist Richard Heys said: “Inflation ticked up in June driven mainly by motor fuel prices which fell only slightly, compared with a much larger decrease at this time last year.