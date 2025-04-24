UK ministers will 'look carefully' at impact of Windsor Framework on landmark Supreme Court ruling on sex-based rights

​The Government is looking into the potential impact of the Windsor Framework on how the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman will apply in Northern Ireland.

It comes as ministers announced plans to meet with their counterparts in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales to discuss the impact of the ruling. Cabinet Office minister Douglas Alexander said meetings will be held to assess the implications on the devolved nations. He was responding to questions from Labour MP Kenneth Stevenson and DUP MP Carla Lockhart. Mr Stevenson said: “This ruling provides important legal clarity and it is critical that the UK and Scottish Governments work in a co-ordinated manner to ensure the practical impacts are understood. Can he outline how he plans to ensure this co-ordinated approach delivers for women in Scotland and across the United Kingdom?” Ms Lockhart (Upper Bann) said she welcomed the ruling as a “return to common sense and biological reality”. She added: “What steps is the minister taking to ensure the Government messaging reflects this clarity and that it is implemented consistently both across the devolved regions and here in Westminster?” Responding to Ms Lockhart, Mr Alexander said: “I can assure (her) that the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which has a remit across the nations and regions of the United Kingdom has already committed to supporting service providers with updated guidance”.