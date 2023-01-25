UK not setting deadlines on EU talks to resolve NI Protocol issues says Chris Heaton-Harris

​The Northern Ireland secretary said putting a time limit on negotiations between London and Brussels would potentially lead to them unravelling.

Both sides are keen to strike a deal to break the logjam over the contentious trading arrangements before April’s landmark 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s historic Good Friday peace agreement.

However, Mr Heaton-Harris, who is on a visit to the US aimed at promoting Northern Ireland as an investment location, said the anniversary was not fixed deadline for the talks.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris

In an interview with BBC NI, the Cabinet minister was asked about the chances of a resolution emerging before April.

“I’m a glass half-full person, I really do think we can find solutions to these problems,” he said.

“But we haven’t been setting any deadlines whatsoever in these talks, because it’s proven in the past to be one sure-fire way of making things unravel pretty quickly.

“And we’re also not commenting on the content of any talks with the European Union, because that equally has the potential to unravel them.

“So when we get closer to a solution, I’m hopeful we can, then I’ll start talking about it slightly more.”

The DUP is currently blocking the functioning of power-sharing at Stormont and has made clear it will not allow devolution to return unless major changes to the protocol are delivered.

An agreement between the EU and UK would not guarantee the restoration of devolution, as the DUP may ultimately reject it and continue with its Stormont boycott.

There has been speculation that US President Joe Biden may visit the Province to mark April’s anniversary, but possibly only if the power-sharing institutions are in place at the time.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the prospect of a presidential visit to Northern Ireland has not featured prominently in his engagements in the US this week.