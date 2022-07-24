Ukrainians call for continued support in Belfast rally

Several hundred Ukrainians and supporters waving Ukrainian flags and banners set off from Custom House Square for a march through Belfast city centre this afternoon.

During the march they chanted messages including “please support Ukraine” and “stop genocide in Ukraine”.

Kateryna Zaichyk said their main message was that the war is not over in Ukraine, and the country needs support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Ukraine community in Northern Ireland and supporters take part in a march in Belfast calling for solidarity and support of Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion

The Ukrainians in Northern Ireland group is organising a fundraising effort for aid including all-terrain ambulances and jeeps to rescue people on often difficult to pass ruined roads as well as to deliver essential services such as water and food.

Addressing the culmination of the march at city hall, Oleg Shankaruk, chair of Ukrainians in Northern Ireland, expressed thanks for support so far from government agencies to those hosting families.