From left, UFU President William Irvine with AGM guest speakers, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Dairy farmer William Irvine from Mountnorris was speaking after being voted into office for two years.

He said increased government support for farming is critical and planning permission for farmers must be urgently reformed.

The UFU elected its new leadership team yesterday at its Annual General Meeting at the Loughry Campus of the College of Agriculture Food & Rural Enterprise, with some council members participating online.

John McLenaghan was re-elected as deputy president for a second term and is now joined by newly elected deputy president Glenn Cuddy.

Guest speakers First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, addressed the UFU Executive before the election.

The new president spoke about the importance of the agriculture industry to society and the challenges farmers and growers are facing.

Mr Irvine said: “The agri-food industry is a critical part of Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom, economically and socially. As farmers and growers, we now have two very important jobs. We must produce enough food to feed a growing population while playing our part in tackling climate change.

“The new future agriculture policy is currently being rolled out here in NI and we continue to lobby to get much-needed sheep support in place. Investing and supporting our NI farming industry, from arable and horticulture to livestock farming, translates into a prosperous future for all. Farmers cannot be sacrificed for other societal objectives.”

The forthcoming general election will clarify where all UK parties stand on support for local agriculture, he said, calling for more national and local government support.

"Food security must be a top priority for any government,” he added.

Since 2017, farm planning applications have struggled to meet ammonia requirements but this must be eased to assist farmers build better buildings and improve livestock welfare, he said.

Tuberculosis remains “one of the most pressing issues” he said. The wildlife control programme in England has been "an undeniable success" he said, urging new Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher to help “eradicate” the disease.