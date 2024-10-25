Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) has warned that raising inheritance tax on farms could threaten family farms and UK food security.

Labour’s general election manifesto pledged to “not increase taxes on working people” with a promise that national insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rates of income tax, and VAT would not be increasing.

Among the levies that are said to be under consideration for a hike in next week’s fiscal statement are capital gains tax, inheritance tax, and fuel duty.

The Northern Ireland body made the point after the four UK farming unions presidents urged the Chancellor to maintain Inheritance Tax Reliefs for farm businesses.

The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) has warned that increasing inheritance tax on farms could risk the viability of family farms and national food security. Photo: PA

UFU president William Irvine said, “We have written a joint letter to the Chancellor expressing deep concerns over speculation about potential changes to Inheritance Tax reliefs, that are vital to farm businesses.

"The unions have urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to reconsider any plans that could weaken or eliminate Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) in the upcoming budget. We have warned of the severe, long-term impact on the viability of our family farms, food security, and the rural economy.