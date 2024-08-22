Ulster Orchestra sponsorship concerns raised over ban on tobacco advertising in 1997

The Ulster Orchestra perform in the Ulster Hall to celebrate the Queens Golden Jubilee.

​The Ulster Orchestra raised concerns with the UK Government over the financial implications of a ban on tobacco advertising in 1997, newly released files have revealed.

Michael Henson, then the orchestra's chief executive, wrote to Westminster ministers seeking clarification about the proposed ban and stating that any ensuing lost revenue could not be replaced by other commercial sponsorship.

Then-Health Secretary Frank Dobson announced that the Labour Government was to ban tobacco advertising shortly after coming to power.

While most attention focused on the sponsorship of sporting events, Mr Henson wrote to then-Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Chris Smith about the arts.

He said: "The Ulster Orchestra has written to the Secretary of State for Health, the Rt Hon Frank Dobson MP in relation to the Government's recently stated intention to progress legislation to ban all advertising and sponsorship by tobacco companies.

"The orchestra is also writing to you to make you aware that we have sent this letter and to seek clarification from your department on this matter as well.

"As you may be aware, Gallaher Limited has substantially supported the Ulster Orchestra since 1980 and is in fact credited as one of our funding bodies, in partnership with the Arts Council of Northern Ireland , the BBC and Belfast City Council .

"Gallaher was in fact a crucial financial partner in establishing the orchestra's independence from the Arts Council in 1980."

The letter said the tobacco firm had contributed more than £1 million in sponsorship to the orchestra since 1980.

He added: "Gallaher's sponsorship represents 35% of our entire sponsorship budget.

"This sponsorship allows strategic long-term planning of a whole series of innovative and creative projects.

"The sponsorship from Gallaher plays a crucial part in the financing of the orchestra and various innovative projects, and we believe it would be impossible in the Northern Ireland context to replace this amount of money by other commercial sponsorship, if a ban on arts sponsorship from tobacco companies were implemented.

"I would therefore be most grateful if you could clarify the position as to the Government's intention to ban all sponsorship."

The file includes a response to the letter from Tony Worthington , then-minister with responsibility for health and the arts in Northern Ireland .

He said: "The Government is fully committed to a ban on tobacco advertising and will therefore have to examine all the areas where advertising takes place, including the arts.