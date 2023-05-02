The display took place on April 29 at Stormont – but tragically on that date valued member Tillie Hay took ill and later died.

As a mark of respect details about the tribute have not been released until now.

The Ulster-Scots Agency say that around 600 participants of all ages, drawn from 57 different groups, came together (on April 29) to recreate the new official cypher of King Charles III, which combines the letters C and R (for Charles Rex) and the roman numeral three (III).

Ulster-Scots Agency Chief Executive, Ian Crozier said: “The Coronation is a hugely important milestone in the life of the nation and a first in the lives of many of us due to the extraordinary reign of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We wanted to create an opportunity for Ulster-Scots artists to get together and do something memorable for the occasion and we are delighted that so many people chose to get involved.

"We organised our celebration ahead of the main Coronation weekend because so many of those involved will be out with their own bands or groups, either performing or actually running events on the big weekend itself.”

He added that “the display was undertaken a week ago, but the release of the tribute picture was delayed as a mark of respect for a veteran member of the Highland Dance community who passed away after unexpectedly taking ill at the Stormont event”.

Ulster Scots Agency Aerial display